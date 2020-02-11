Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 81

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 81

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Lawrence, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Cox, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Pritchett, all with the South Carolina National Guard Marksmanship Training Unit, about the new weapons qualification. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64616
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108061746.mp3
    Length: 00:26:19
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 81, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    qualification
    podcast
    u.s. military
    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    soldiers
    military
    u.s. army
    marksmanship
    army
    national guard
    weapons qual
    scng
    palmetto guardian
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast
    new weapons qual
    new weapons qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT