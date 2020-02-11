Palmetto Guardian - Episode 81

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Lawrence, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Cox, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Pritchett, all with the South Carolina National Guard Marksmanship Training Unit, about the new weapons qualification. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.