    WJR-AM - National Museum of the United States Army opening

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Mr. Paul Morando and Sergeant James Akinola talk to a WJR-AM reporter, in Detroit, Mich., about the National Museum of the United States Army scheduled to open on Veterans Day 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64590
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108057293.mp3
    Length: 00:06:55
    Composer DVIDSMac12
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    museum
    Veterans Day
    museum opening
    National Museum of the United States Army
    Morando
    Akinola

