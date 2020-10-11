Mr. Paul Morando and Sergeant James Akinola talk to a WMAL-FM reporter, in Washington, D.C., about the National Museum of the United States Army scheduled to open on Veterans Day 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 11:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64586
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108056828.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Composer
|DVIDSMac12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WMAL-FM - National Museum of the United States Army opening, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT