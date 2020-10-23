U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Heather Boutin, 133rd Air Transportation Function, in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 23, 2020. Boutin talks about what brought her from Maine to Minnesota and her goal-setting techniques.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 06:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64493
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108043405.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:20
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|23
This work, Beneath the Wing – Episode 6, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
