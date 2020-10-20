On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Ivey Hatfield, South Carolina National Guard risk reduction coordinator, Ruth Ellis, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health contractor, and her daughter, Macie. They talk about what Red Ribbon Week is and how to get help or information on substance abuse. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 09:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64492
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108043211.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:39
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 79, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT