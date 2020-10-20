Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 79

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 79

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Ivey Hatfield, South Carolina National Guard risk reduction coordinator, Ruth Ellis, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health contractor, and her daughter, Macie. They talk about what Red Ribbon Week is and how to get help or information on substance abuse. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

