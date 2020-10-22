Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Water Management Call - 10/22/2020

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The US Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division hosted an update call on Thursday, Oct. 22, for Congressional representatives, Tribal, and state and local government officials, to include emergency managers, local levee sponsors and the media to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system as part of the Draft Annual Operating Plan which was released in mid-September for public comment.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 09:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:08
    Artist Missouri River Water Management Division
    Year 2020
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    This work, Missouri River Water Management Call - 10/22/2020, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps updates stakeholders on Missouri River Mainstem System operations

    Water Management
    Drought
    Flood Control
    Missouri River
    Runoff

