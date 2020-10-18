Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 78

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steve Szabo, U.S. Army Sgt. James Murray, and U.S. Army Spc. Jefferson Dill, all with the 135th Cyber Security Company, South Carolina National Guard, about Cyber Awareness Month and what cyber is. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
