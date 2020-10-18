Palmetto Guardian - Episode 78

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steve Szabo, U.S. Army Sgt. James Murray, and U.S. Army Spc. Jefferson Dill, all with the 135th Cyber Security Company, South Carolina National Guard, about Cyber Awareness Month and what cyber is. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.