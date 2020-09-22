Beneath the Wing – Episode 5

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Belle Anjangha, 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 22, 2020. Anjangha shares her thoughts on what makes a person resilient and talks about what led her to join the U.S. Air Force.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)