    Beneath the Wing – Episode 5

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Belle Anjangha, 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 22, 2020. Anjangha shares her thoughts on what makes a person resilient and talks about what led her to join the U.S. Air Force.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 08:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:32
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
