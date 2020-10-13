On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with John Freeman, South Carolina Military Museum weapons curator, and Heather McPherson, South Carolina Military Museum curator of history, about the new exhibit displaying artifacts and history about Victory over Japan Day. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64402
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108023877.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:13
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 77, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
