    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 77

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with John Freeman, South Carolina Military Museum weapons curator, and Heather McPherson, South Carolina Military Museum curator of history, about the new exhibit displaying artifacts and history about Victory over Japan Day. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.16.2020 09:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64402
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108023877.mp3
    Length: 00:15:13
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 77, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    u.s. military
    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    history
    soldiers
    military
    u.s. army
    army
    national guard
    scng
    military museum
    vj day
    palmetto guardian
    south carolina military museum
    palmetto guardian podcast
    victory over japan day

