Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 49 The Washington State Guard

    Raven Conversations: Episode 49 The Washington State Guard

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with CPT Donnavon Smith and SGT Shannon Sullivan from the Washington State Guard. In this episode we talk about the history, standards and mobilizations of the Washington State Guard. For more information you can find their website below.

    https://mil.wa.gov/state-guard


    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 17:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64343
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108015498.mp3
    Length: 00:26:15
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 49 The Washington State Guard, by SFC Jason Kriess and Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Washington National Guard
    State Active Duty
    Washington State Guard
    State Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT