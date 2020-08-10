In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with CPT Donnavon Smith and SGT Shannon Sullivan from the Washington State Guard. In this episode we talk about the history, standards and mobilizations of the Washington State Guard. For more information you can find their website below.
https://mil.wa.gov/state-guard
If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 17:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64343
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108015498.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:15
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 49 The Washington State Guard, by SFC Jason Kriess and Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
