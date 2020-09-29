Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 76

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Ch. (Maj.) John Denny, South Carolina National Guard fulltime support chaplain, and U.S. Army Ch. (Capt.) Jason Strong, South Carolina National Guard fulltime support chaplain, about being humble, going through tough times, and how dealing with difficult situations isn’t a sign of weakness. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64283
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108007008.mp3
    Length: 00:23:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 76, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

