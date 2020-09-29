Palmetto Guardian - Episode 76

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Ch. (Maj.) John Denny, South Carolina National Guard fulltime support chaplain, and U.S. Army Ch. (Capt.) Jason Strong, South Carolina National Guard fulltime support chaplain, about being humble, going through tough times, and how dealing with difficult situations isn’t a sign of weakness. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker and Sgt. Tim Andrews with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.