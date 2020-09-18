Raven Conversations: Episode 48 Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh

In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard Commander. In this episode we talk about what the Washington Air Guard is, what missions they currently have and his vision for the future.



Follow the WAANG Commander on Facebook: facebook.com/WAANGCC





If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil