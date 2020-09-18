Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 48 Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Joe sit down with Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard Commander. In this episode we talk about what the Washington Air Guard is, what missions they currently have and his vision for the future.

    Follow the WAANG Commander on Facebook: facebook.com/WAANGCC


    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

