Tinker Talks - Suicide Prevention Month

In this episode of Tinker Talks, we discuss Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which takes place every September. Last year the Air Force had a resilience tactical pause to focus on rising suicide rates in the Air Force. Capt. Andrea Krunnfusz, the director of Psychological Health for the 72nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, joins us to talk about programs and resources available to Airmen in order for them to seek help if needed. She also discusses the importance of coming forward if you’re struggling and how to recognize co-workers who might be struggling with stress and try to get them assistance.
This episode is full of valuable information, tools and resources. Please give it a full listen and tell a friend to listen. Recommend this podcast episode to a friend or family member.
Help is Available 24/7:
Suicide Hotline: 1-800-784-2433
Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Option 1; text 741741; veteranscrisisline.net
Teen Hotline: 1-800-448-3000
LGBT Youth Hotline: 1-866-488-7386
Transgender Hotline: 1-877-565-8860
Free Crisis Apps: My3, VirtualHopeBox
Support is also available through the Medical Group and Chaplains. Contact the Tinker Mental Health Clinic, 405-582-6603, to learn ways to improve your mental health and safety.
NOTE: The discussion or posting of any of these resources or third party applications does not express endorsement by the U.S. Government.
