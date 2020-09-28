Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Japanese Calligraphy Class

Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of a Japanese Calligraphy class on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2020. The Japanese Calligraphy class was held to allow residents of the air station to learn about Japanese Calligraphy and how to write in Japanese. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)