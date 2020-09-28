Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Japanese Calligraphy Class

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.28.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of a Japanese Calligraphy class on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 18, 2020. The Japanese Calligraphy class was held to allow residents of the air station to learn about Japanese Calligraphy and how to write in Japanese. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 20:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64232
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107999159.mp3
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
