    DoD Safe Helpline App

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.02.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production of the DoD Safe Helpline App for MCAS Iwakuni residents and all DoD personnel. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 20:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64231
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107999155.mp3
    Length: 00:00:36
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Safe Helpline App, by LCpl Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

