Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: 9/11: We Still Stand Together

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: 9/11: We Still Stand Together

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of service members recalling where they were on Sept. 11, 2001 and how the United States can move forward now. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.26.2020 21:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64230
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107998782.mp3
    Length: 00:03:26
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: 9/11: We Still Stand Together, by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    World Trade Center
    9/11
    Sept 11
    Remember
    Patriot Day
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    We Stand Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT