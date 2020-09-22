PM Powerplay with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell

U.S. Marine LCpl. Nathan Mitchell, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting activities to do during the fall season at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sep. 22, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by LCpl. Nathan Mitchell)