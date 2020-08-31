Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Disaster Preparedness

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.31.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's disaster preparedness workshop. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (or the why of the story). (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.26.2020 21:25
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Disaster Preparedness, by LCpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #Marines #MCASIwakuni #Iwakuni #AFN #AFNIwakuni

