INSIDE IWAKUNI RADIO NEWS: SEESAW RADIO TRAINING

Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni pilots who gathered at MAG 12 for their seesaw radio training on August 8th. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni . (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by LCpl. Nathan Mitchell)