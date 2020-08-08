Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INSIDE IWAKUNI RADIO NEWS: SEESAW RADIO TRAINING

    INSIDE IWAKUNI RADIO NEWS: SEESAW RADIO TRAINING

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.08.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni pilots who gathered at MAG 12 for their seesaw radio training on August 8th. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni . (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by LCpl. Nathan Mitchell)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.26.2020 21:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64222
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107991946.mp3
    Length: 00:02:23
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INSIDE IWAKUNI RADIO NEWS: SEESAW RADIO TRAINING, by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi

