Radio spot production about where you can find the National Football League Schedule for AFN TV. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2020 21:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64221
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107991919.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN TV FOOTBALL, by LCpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
