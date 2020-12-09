Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailboat off Key West

Audio from the sailboat Preston Point hailing the Coast Guard for help and audio from the Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter confirming the swimmer is in the water, Sept. 12, 2020. The sailboat owners called Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 6:30 p.m, Saturday, stating their engine was disabled, adrift and in danger of capsizing. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)