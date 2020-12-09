Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailboat off Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Audio from the sailboat Preston Point hailing the Coast Guard for help and audio from the Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter confirming the swimmer is in the water, Sept. 12, 2020. The sailboat owners called Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 6:30 p.m, Saturday, stating their engine was disabled, adrift and in danger of capsizing. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 13:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64207
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107987246.mp3
    Length: 00:00:21
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 88
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailboat off Key West, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    sector key west
    coast guard
    air station miami
    tropical storm sally

