Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 16 - We Chat with the New Garrison Commander and a Ravens Cheerleader

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 16 - We Chat with the New Garrison Commander and a Ravens Cheerleader

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    In this episode we welcome the new Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Nyland and learn a about what's in store for the installation. We also chat up Chris Riley, a DISA employee and former Ravens Cheerleader. Tune in!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 11:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64190
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107979837.mp3
    Length: 00:55:31
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 16
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 16 - We Chat with the New Garrison Commander and a Ravens Cheerleader, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    TAGS

    Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT