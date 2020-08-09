In this episode we welcome the new Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Nyland and learn a about what's in store for the installation. We also chat up Chris Riley, a DISA employee and former Ravens Cheerleader. Tune in!
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 11:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64190
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107979837.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:31
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|16
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 16 - We Chat with the New Garrison Commander and a Ravens Cheerleader, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT