    9/11: We Still Stand Together (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Service members with AFN Iwakuni share where they were during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The spot is a PSA on the importance of standing united as a country. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.21.2020 09:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:09
    Year 2020
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11: We Still Stand Together (Radio), by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    World Trade Center
    9/11
    Sept 11
    Patriot Day
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Together
    AFN Iwakuni
    We Stand Together

