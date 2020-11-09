9/11: We Still Stand Together (Radio)

Service members with AFN Iwakuni share where they were during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The spot is a PSA on the importance of standing united as a country. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2020 09:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64190
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107980457.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
