9/11: We Still Stand Together (Radio)

Service members with AFN Iwakuni share where they were during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The spot is a PSA on the importance of standing united as a country. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)