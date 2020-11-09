Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: 9/11: We Still Sound Together

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of service members from AFN Iwakuni recalling where they were during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.21.2020 09:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64189
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107980454.mp3
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
