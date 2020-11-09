Inside Iwakuni Radio News: 9/11: We Still Sound Together

Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast of service members from AFN Iwakuni recalling where they were during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)