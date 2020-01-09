Palmetto Guardian - Episode 74

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Ivey Hatfield, South Carolina National Guard Risk Reduction coordinator, about September being suicide awareness month. She talks about signs to look out for, resources you can reach out to, and ways you can have that difficult conversation with someone you feel needs help. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.