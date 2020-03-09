Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Shaun Harris

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Interview from spokesperson Master Sgt. Shaun Harris about Sgt. Chasen Brown, a Utah National Guard Soldier, who provided aid to wounded personnel during the 2017 Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

    Utah National Guard
    Shaun Harris
    Chasen Brown
    Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival

