Raven Conversations: Episode 47, 898 Brigade Engineer Battalion

In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Lt Col Josh Barrow and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Wickel, the command team of the 898 Brigade Engineer Battalion. In this episode we talk about what the battalion is, how their mission supports the Brigade and their vision for the future.





If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil