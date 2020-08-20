Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 47, 898 Brigade Engineer Battalion

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Lt Col Josh Barrow and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Wickel, the command team of the 898 Brigade Engineer Battalion. In this episode we talk about what the battalion is, how their mission supports the Brigade and their vision for the future.


    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    Engineers
    podcast
    Essayons
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    81st SBCT

