Palmetto Guardian - Episode 71

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Stephen Moore, South Carolina National Guard Joint Force Headquarters first sergeant, as well as Mr. Darryl Hammond, South Carolina National Guard Health and Wellness Program lead Health and Wellness Coach, about health and fitness, as well as different outlets and programs Soldiers, Airmen, and their Families can access to help them on their fitness journey. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.