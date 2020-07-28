Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing - Episode 1

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, Wing Command Chief, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Capt. Joe Girtz, Detachment Commander for the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron in St. Paul, Minn., July 28, 2020. Girtz shares his experiences in the Minnesota Air National Guard and why he became an officer.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing's Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beneath the Wing - Episode 1, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

