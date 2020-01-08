Raven Conversations: Episode 46, 2-146th Field Artillery

In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Lt Col Matt Braddock and Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Durr, the command team of the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment. In this episode we talk about what the battalion is, how their mission supports the Brigade and their vision for the future.





If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil