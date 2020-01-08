Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 46, 2-146th Field Artillery

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Lt Col Matt Braddock and Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Durr, the command team of the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment. In this episode we talk about what the battalion is, how their mission supports the Brigade and their vision for the future.


    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

