Marshall Center Podcast Discusses Left and Right Wing Extremism

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (July 27, 2020) – The Marshall Center’s Program on Terrorism and Security Studies team hosted a third podcast to discuss some of the effects and implications of the COVID-19 global pandemic on terrorism and counterterrorism. This iteration focuses on the most recent Global and U.S. headlines, examining left and right wing extremism and the associated contemporary legal challenges governments face today. The 22-minute podcast was recorded July 21, 2020 and was moderated by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gary Reidenbach, PTSS director. It also features the following Marshall Center faculty members: Dr. Tova Norlén, PTSS academic advisor and professor of counterterrorism, Professor James Wither, professor of national security studies, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jonathan G. Odom, military professor of international law. Audio clips from “What is Antifa and are they 'domestic terrorists'?” | ABC News, and “Far-right Boogaloo movement gathers steam in Canada” | CBC/Radio-Canada. The views expressed here are the individuals and do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. and German Governments or the Marshall Center. (DOD Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mikki Sprenkle)