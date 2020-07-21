Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marshall Center Podcast Discusses Left and Right Wing Extremism

    Marshall Center Podcast Discusses Left and Right Wing Extremism

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    07.21.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Mikki Sprenkle 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (July 27, 2020) – The Marshall Center’s Program on Terrorism and Security Studies team hosted a third podcast to discuss some of the effects and implications of the COVID-19 global pandemic on terrorism and counterterrorism. This iteration focuses on the most recent Global and U.S. headlines, examining left and right wing extremism and the associated contemporary legal challenges governments face today. The 22-minute podcast was recorded July 21, 2020 and was moderated by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gary Reidenbach, PTSS director. It also features the following Marshall Center faculty members: Dr. Tova Norlén, PTSS academic advisor and professor of counterterrorism, Professor James Wither, professor of national security studies, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jonathan G. Odom, military professor of international law. Audio clips from “What is Antifa and are they 'domestic terrorists'?” | ABC News, and “Far-right Boogaloo movement gathers steam in Canada” | CBC/Radio-Canada. The views expressed here are the individuals and do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. and German Governments or the Marshall Center. (DOD Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mikki Sprenkle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 06:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63990
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107911487.mp3
    Length: 00:22:14
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 57
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center Podcast Discusses Left and Right Wing Extremism, by SFC Mikki Sprenkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    terrorism
    counterterrorism
    Marshall Center
    Left and Right Wing Extremism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT