Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Episode 45 3-161 Infantry

    Raven Conversations: Episode 45 3-161 Infantry

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Lt Col Craig Broyles and Maj Josh Brown, the commander and S3 of the 3rd Infantry Battalion and 161st Regiment. In this episode we talk about what the battalion is, their upcoming deployment to Poland and their vision for the future.

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    3-161 Socials:
    https://www.instagram.com/huntracekill
    https://www.facebook.com/3BNDarkRifles
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_CBzjN4nBKwq4mT8ezon1g

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.16.2020 23:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63940
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107900318.mp3
    Length: 00:40:58
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: KENT, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 45 3-161 Infantry, by SFC Jason Kriess and Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Stryker
    Readiness
    Training
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    SBCT
    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT