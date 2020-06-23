Building Careers - Ep 2 - Direct Hiring

In the 2nd episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Kelly Englert, Senior Human Resource Specialist with USACE Southwestern Division Civilian Personnel Advisory Center(CPAC), to talk about Direct Hiring Authority, Expedited Hiring Authority, Pathways Recent Grads and Pathways Internship.
Find out more about Government Service and USACE career opportunities at https://www.USAJOBS.gov or https://careers.usace.army.mil/
