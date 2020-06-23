Building Careers - Ep 2 - Direct Hiring

In the 2nd episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Kelly Englert, Senior Human Resource Specialist with USACE Southwestern Division Civilian Personnel Advisory Center(CPAC), to talk about Direct Hiring Authority, Expedited Hiring Authority, Pathways Recent Grads and Pathways Internship.



Find out more about Government Service and USACE career opportunities at https://www.USAJOBS.gov or https://careers.usace.army.mil/



Feel free to contact your host, Andrew White, andrew.e.white@usace.army.mil



Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.



Building Careers is on the following platforms:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/537552403587737/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCBkG21sx8Wd-EDI4ue1Vxdg

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1496890748

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1GeuADXWGM3LtSZW2E1jw6



For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth