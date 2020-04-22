Marshall Center’s Counterterrorism Team Launches Podcast Series on the Impact of Coronavirus on Terrorism

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (April 22, 2020) – The Marshall Center’s Program in Terrorism and Security Studies team launched a podcast series to share their thoughts and insights on the impact of the coronavirus on terrorism and counter terrorism April 22. These podcasts aim to facilitate the sharing of analysis and perspectives with PTSS alumni and other listeners around the world and invite their perspectives on the evolving impact of the pandemic in their countries and regions. This first podcast was moderated by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gary Reidenbach, PTSS director. It features: Dr. Tova Norlen, PTSS academic advisor, who talked about Salafi-jihadist terror groups and propaganda; German Army Col. (GS) Ralf Klewin von Fintel, Marshall Center’s Program on Applied Security Studies program director, who talked about the threat of bio-terrorism; Professor James K. Wither, Marshall Center’s professor of national security studies; who talked about right-wing extremist exploitation of the pandemic, and, Robert E. Knotts, Marshall Center’s professor of national security studies, who talked about the crime/terror nexus. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Mikki Sprenkle)