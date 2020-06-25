Tinker Talks - Leading through a pandemic

On this episode of Tinker Talks we sit down with four senior leaders to talk about leading through a pandemic, specifically COVID-19. Air Force Sustainment Center Commander, Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Commander, Brig. Gen. Chris Hill, 448th Supply Chain Management Wing Director, Dennis D’Angelo and 72nd Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Col. Paul Filcek share thoughts, processes and conversations early in the pandemic and how the leadership team at Tinker has worked through the difficult task of balancing safety of the workforce while continuing our national defense mission.



Several Air Force and Pentagon senior leaders have come to Tinker recently to get a first-hand look at how the complex and other units have adapted quickly and managed to prioritize safety while meeting mission requirements. The senior leaders in this episode talk about preparations early in the pandemic, and the critical communication across organizations up and down the chain of command as they prepared for the unknown.



Lieutenant General Kirkland is the AFSC commander and is responsible for sustainment operations at Tinker, Hill, Robins and Scott Air Force Base as well as several geographically separated units around the globe. All in all there are more than 40,000 Airman under his command.



Brigadier General Hill, the OC ALC commander overseas operations at the largest depot maintenance facility in the Air Force. He is responsible for about 10,000 personnel. The Air Force has warfighters downrange carrying out missions every day and count on General Hill’s team to continue delivering assets to them.



Mr. Dennis D’Angelo, the 448th Supply Chain Management Wing Director leads a team of more than 3,000 members and is responsible for supply chain operations at several bases and deals with all branches of the service. Keeping the supply chain moving is critical to the complex so that there is little to no disruption to depot operations.



Col. Paul Filcek is the 72nd Air Base Wing and Installation commander. Col. Filcek is responsible for all the support functions and services on the base. He is also the decision maker on changes to Health Protection Conditions and what support services remain open, closed or change in operations. Changes or disruptions to support and service functions has an impact on all 30,000 plus active duty, reserve, civilian and contractors who work at Tinker. It also affects veterans and their family members who count on Tinker for services such as commissary and base exchange.



Enjoy this episode as these senior leaders open up and share their thoughts and decisions as they lead us through a pandemic.



