Raven Conversations: Episode 44 the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Col. Paul Sellars and Command Sgt Maj Carter Richardson, the command team of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team. In this episode we talk about what the Stryker Brigade is and what their vision is for the future.





If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil