    Raven Conversations: Episode 44 the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Audio by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Col. Paul Sellars and Command Sgt Maj Carter Richardson, the command team of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team. In this episode we talk about what the Stryker Brigade is and what their vision is for the future.


    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 44 the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

