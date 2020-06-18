Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Corpsman Birthday

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.18.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News of U.S. Navy Corpsman from the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic celebrate their 122nd birthday on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, June 17, 2020. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 19:47
    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Corpsman Birthday, by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

