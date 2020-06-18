Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Corpsman Birthday

Inside Iwakuni Radio News of U.S. Navy Corpsman from the Naval Family Branch Health Clinic celebrate their 122nd birthday on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, June 17, 2020. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)