Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Morning Powerhouse with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell

    Morning Powerhouse with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.17.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Lance Corporal Nathan Mitchell, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting week 4 of Critical Days of Summer Safety Campaign on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, June 17th, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 19:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63803
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107859916.mp3
    Length: 00:06:53
    Genre Radio Show
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Powerhouse with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell, by LCpl Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    summer safety
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    101 Critical days of summer
    Yamaguchi
    Morning Powerhouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT