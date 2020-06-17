Morning Powerhouse with Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell

Lance Corporal Nathan Mitchell, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast highlighting week 4 of Critical Days of Summer Safety Campaign on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, June 17th, 2020. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Nathan Mitchell)