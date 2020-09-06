Tinker Talks - Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Goldfein talks depot maintenance during COVID, diversity and inclusion and more

Welcome to Tinker Talks.

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein visited Tinker to see firsthand how the Air Force Sustainment Center is successfully performing depot operations during COVID-19.

We also discussed diversity and inclusion in today's Air Force. The general was candid in his comments about where the Air Force stands and what the plan is moving forward. Links to General Goldfein's commentary, his Facebook Live town hall with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright and PACAF Commander Gen. Charles Brown Jr.'s powerful Twitter message -

Commentary: Unrest in America

https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2206408/commentary-unrest-in-america/

Town Hall:

https://www.facebook.com/USairforce/videos/264465691654314/

General Charles Q. Brown Jr.

https://twitter.com/PACAF/status/1268794618461618177

The general also raved about community support, calling Tinker’s relationship with Oklahoma the “Gold Standard.”

This was a very rare opportunity to have a discussion with the Chief of Staff and one you won't want to miss.

