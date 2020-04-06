Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 06/04/2020

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held its final scheduled Missouri River Mainstem System water management update for the 2020 runoff season. The current forecast indicates runoff will be between and upper quartile or upper decile year. Average runoff is about 25 million acre feet. The current forecast is 32.3 MAF.
