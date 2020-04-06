Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call 06/04/2020

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held its final scheduled Missouri River Mainstem System water management update for the 2020 runoff season. The current forecast indicates runoff will be between and upper quartile or upper decile year. Average runoff is about 25 million acre feet. The current forecast is 32.3 MAF.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 10:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63733
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107842473.mp3
    Length: 00:45:46
    Year 2020
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
