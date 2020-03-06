Marshall Center Podcast Discuss Effects, Implications of COVID-19 on Terrorism, Counterterrorism

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (June 3, 2020) – The Marshall Center’s Program on Terrorism and Security Studies team hosted a second podcast to discuss some of the effects and implications of the COVID-19 global pandemic on terrorism and counterterrorism. This podcast examines impacts on counterterrorism forces, prisons, and radical narratives. The 17-minute podcast was recorded June 3, 2020 and was moderated by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gary Reidenbach, PTSS director. It also features the following Marshall Center faculty members: Dr. Tova Norlen, PTSS academic advisor, Professor James Wither, professor of national security studies, and Dr. Benjamin Nickels, professor of international security studies.