    Marshall Center Podcast Discuss Effects, Implications of COVID-19 on Terrorism, Counterterrorism

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    06.03.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Mikki Sprenkle 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (June 3, 2020) – The Marshall Center’s Program on Terrorism and Security Studies team hosted a second podcast to discuss some of the effects and implications of the COVID-19 global pandemic on terrorism and counterterrorism. This podcast examines impacts on counterterrorism forces, prisons, and radical narratives. The 17-minute podcast was recorded June 3, 2020 and was moderated by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gary Reidenbach, PTSS director. It also features the following Marshall Center faculty members: Dr. Tova Norlen, PTSS academic advisor, Professor James Wither, professor of national security studies, and Dr. Benjamin Nickels, professor of international security studies.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 12:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:17:06
    Genre Counterterrorism
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center Podcast Discuss Effects, Implications of COVID-19 on Terrorism, Counterterrorism, by SFC Mikki Sprenkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    terrorism
    counterterrorism
    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
    COVID-19

