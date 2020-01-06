Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 43 Sitting down with BG Dent and CSM Honeycutt

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Brig. Gen. Dan Dent and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Honeycutt, the command team of the Washington Army National Guard. In this episode we cover the Big Six tenets that they have put out to the leaders of the Washington Army National Guard and the philosophy behind it.

    If you are interested in tackling the reading list here is the first six books:
    1. Hesselbein on Leadership- Francis Hesselbein
    2. Once and Eagle- Anton Myrer
    3. Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action- Simon Sinek
    4. Killer Angels; A Novel- Michael Shaara
    5. The Mission, Men, and Me: Lessons from a Former Delta Force Commander- Pete Blaber
    6. Undaunted Courage: Meriwhether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson and the Opening of the American West- Stephen Ambrose

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 14:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63719
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107839164.mp3
    Length: 00:59:21
    Year 2020
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 43 Sitting down with BG Dent and CSM Honeycutt, by SFC Jason Kriess and Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Readiness
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    Soldier First

