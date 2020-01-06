Raven Conversations: Episode 43 Sitting down with BG Dent and CSM Honeycutt

In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Brig. Gen. Dan Dent and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Honeycutt, the command team of the Washington Army National Guard. In this episode we cover the Big Six tenets that they have put out to the leaders of the Washington Army National Guard and the philosophy behind it.



If you are interested in tackling the reading list here is the first six books:

1. Hesselbein on Leadership- Francis Hesselbein

2. Once and Eagle- Anton Myrer

3. Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action- Simon Sinek

4. Killer Angels; A Novel- Michael Shaara

5. The Mission, Men, and Me: Lessons from a Former Delta Force Commander- Pete Blaber

6. Undaunted Courage: Meriwhether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson and the Opening of the American West- Stephen Ambrose



If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil