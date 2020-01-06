Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tinker Talks - Logistics remains vital during the pandemic

    Tinker Talks - Logistics remains vital during the pandemic

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to Tinker Talks. This episode we talk about something that is vitally important, not just to Tinker Air Force Base but to every organization, logistics. Joining us on this episode is Brent Burgess, the 72nd Logistics Readiness Squadron director. He's here to talk about how vital this organization is to Tinker and what they have been able to accomplish during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Please make sure to subscribe and rate Tinker Talks. It helps us get the word out about all the great things happening here. Also, please leave us some feedback. We want to know what you think and what you want to see in the future.
    Don't forget to check out our website:
    www.tinker.af.mil and our COVID-19 site for information: https://www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus/
    Also, like us on our social media sites: @Tinker Air Force Base on Facebook and Instagram and @Team_Tinker on Twitter.

    Until next time, have a great day and a great week and stay safe out there.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63710
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107837548.mp3
    Length: 00:35:49
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Logistics remains vital during the pandemic, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT