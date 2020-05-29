MC Perry High School shout outs (Part 2)

Audio messages, from parents and families for their graduating senior of Matthew C. Perry High School, played on air at American Forces Network’s Power 1575 The Eagle during the seniors’ send-off parade on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan May 29, 2020. The senior send-off parade was held for the seniors as a celebration for their upcoming virtual graduation during COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)