    MC Perry HS shout outs (Part 1)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.29.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Audio messages, from parents and families for their graduating senior of Matthew C. Perry High School, played on air at American Forces Network’s Power 1575 The Eagle during the seniors’ send-off parade on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan May 29, 2020. The senior send-off parade was held for the seniors as a celebration for their upcoming virtual graduation during COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 03:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
