    Wear sunscreen

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.29.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Radio spot production about the importance of wearing sunscreen to encourage the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni community to protect their skin from harmful UV rays. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 19:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63700
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107836510.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear sunscreen, by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

