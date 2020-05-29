Radio spot production about the importance of wearing sunscreen to encourage the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni community to protect their skin from harmful UV rays. American Forces Network Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2020 19:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Wear sunscreen, by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
