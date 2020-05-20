Debating against a global pandemic

Vida White, a junior at DGF Middle/High was preparing for her third Model United States Senate (MUSS) event in Germany with 100 other politically-interested high school students when the world came to halt due to a global pandemic. Not one to let an outbreak of COVID-19 stand her way, she worked tirelessly to create her very own MUSS at her school in Rota, not once but twice, after the school's closure cancelled her first attempt. Ultimately, she was able to coordinate the event virtually as 20 other students conducted their own MUSS and debated bills from the safety of their homes. Vida's love for debate and world affairs can be traced through her family history, from her diplomat grandparents to the teachers who nurtured her budding interests into passion. This is her story.