    Debating against a global pandemic

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.20.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    Vida White, a junior at DGF Middle/High was preparing for her third Model United States Senate (MUSS) event in Germany with 100 other politically-interested high school students when the world came to halt due to a global pandemic. Not one to let an outbreak of COVID-19 stand her way, she worked tirelessly to create her very own MUSS at her school in Rota, not once but twice, after the school's closure cancelled her first attempt. Ultimately, she was able to coordinate the event virtually as 20 other students conducted their own MUSS and debated bills from the safety of their homes. Vida's love for debate and world affairs can be traced through her family history, from her diplomat grandparents to the teachers who nurtured her budding interests into passion. This is her story.

    This work, Debating against a global pandemic, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

