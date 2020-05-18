Tinker Talks - Financial assistance to those impacted by COVID-19

Welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks. We continue our discussion of impacts due to the Corona Virus, specifically financial impacts and some assistance to those who have suffered due to the COVID-19 virus.

With millions of Americans out of work, the financial impact has the potential to reach our DoD active duty and civilian personnel. In our first remote recording we sit down with Gia Easley from the 72 Force Support Squadron to talk about assistance if needed and to give some education and information about the Thrift Savings Plan.



Please remember, if you are dealing with financial, physical or emotional stress due to the current pandemic, make sure to reach out and get the help and support needed. There are a lot of resources available to our DoD personnel.

Please look to our website - https://www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus/ for information and helpful links.