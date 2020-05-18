Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Financial assistance to those impacted by COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks. We continue our discussion of impacts due to the Corona Virus, specifically financial impacts and some assistance to those who have suffered due to the COVID-19 virus.
    With millions of Americans out of work, the financial impact has the potential to reach our DoD active duty and civilian personnel. In our first remote recording we sit down with Gia Easley from the 72 Force Support Squadron to talk about assistance if needed and to give some education and information about the Thrift Savings Plan.

    Please remember, if you are dealing with financial, physical or emotional stress due to the current pandemic, make sure to reach out and get the help and support needed. There are a lot of resources available to our DoD personnel.
    Please look to our website - https://www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus/ for information and helpful links. Also check out our social media sites: @Tinker Air Force Base on Facebook and Instagram and @Team_Tinker on Twitter.

    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

