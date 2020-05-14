Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Affected: Northside Chow Hall (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.14.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Food service specialists prepare food for both regular service and restriction of movement service during the COVID-19 pandemic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan May 14, 2020. "The Affected" is a new series highlighting places around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni that have been affected by COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 09:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63634
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107820453.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Affected: Northside Chow Hall (Radio), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    Chow Hall
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    ROM
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    MCCS Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Restriction
    MCCS Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    COVID-19
    Restriction of Movement

