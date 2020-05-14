The Affected: Northside Chow Hall (Radio)

Food service specialists prepare food for both regular service and restriction of movement service during the COVID-19 pandemic on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan May 14, 2020. "The Affected" is a new series highlighting places around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni that have been affected by COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)