    Episode 17 - On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters

    ITALY

    04.02.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    In the 17th episode of “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters,” Edward Graham of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, an American Non-Profit Organization, joined Adm. James G. Foggo III, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) to discuss Samaritan Purse’s support to Italy during the coronavirus and how their work ties into the efforts of Italy and other countries around the world.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 06:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63627
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107818959.mp3
    Length: 00:32:12
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 17 - On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters, by PO1 Jonathan Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    On the Horizon

