In the 17th episode of “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters,” Edward Graham of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, an American Non-Profit Organization, joined Adm. James G. Foggo III, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) to discuss Samaritan Purse’s support to Italy during the coronavirus and how their work ties into the efforts of Italy and other countries around the world.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 06:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63627
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107818959.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:12
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Episode 17 - On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters, by PO1 Jonathan Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
