Episode 17 - On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters

In the 17th episode of “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters,” Edward Graham of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, an American Non-Profit Organization, joined Adm. James G. Foggo III, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (CNE-CNA) to discuss Samaritan Purse’s support to Italy during the coronavirus and how their work ties into the efforts of Italy and other countries around the world.